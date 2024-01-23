California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

