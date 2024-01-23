California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,471,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $54,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

