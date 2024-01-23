California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $56,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

