California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,014 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $48,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

MLM stock opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $510.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

