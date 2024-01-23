California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,658 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

DFS stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

