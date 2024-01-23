Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $50,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.