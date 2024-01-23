Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.37.

CP stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

