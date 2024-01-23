Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 124,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 189.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 117,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $737.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

