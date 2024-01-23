Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,980 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

