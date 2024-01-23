Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $266.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $267.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.