Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $26,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 116,995 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 184,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

