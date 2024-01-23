Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 104,084 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,084 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

UEC stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

