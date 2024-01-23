Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

