Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $309.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.30.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

