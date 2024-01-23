Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.85 Per Share

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.75.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Carr’s Group

(Get Free Report)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.