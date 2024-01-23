Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $59,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $286.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

