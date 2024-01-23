Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $286.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

