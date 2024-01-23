Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $186.40 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

