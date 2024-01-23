CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $42,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.