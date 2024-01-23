CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) versus Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Critical Review

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -15.11% N/A -5.41% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.04 -$139.82 million ($6.50) -0.23 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51

Analyst Ratings

CDL Hospitality Trusts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

