Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

