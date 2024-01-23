Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 67.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 72,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.