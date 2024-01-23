Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report released on Sunday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$483.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.70 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

