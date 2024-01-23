City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.76. City of London Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 0.50.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

