City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
City of London Investment Group Price Performance
Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.76. City of London Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 0.50.
About City of London Investment Group
