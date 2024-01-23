City of London (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.05

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Stock Up 0.2 %

City of London stock opened at GBX 400.67 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,080.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. City of London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.50 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432 ($5.49).

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

