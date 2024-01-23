City of London (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.05

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
City of London Stock Up 0.2 %
City of London stock opened at GBX 400.67 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,080.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. City of London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.50 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432 ($5.49).
About City of London
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than City of London
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 top rated Chinese stocks in prime value territory
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Talos Energy Inc. insiders are buying. Should you?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Taiwan back into gear, can ASML follow suit this quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.