Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

