Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $193.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

