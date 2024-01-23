Clicks Group Limited (CLCGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on February 5th

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3935 per share on Monday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

