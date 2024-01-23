Clicks Group Limited (CLCGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on February 5th

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3935 per share on Monday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 top rated Chinese stocks in prime value territory
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Talos Energy Inc. insiders are buying. Should you?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Taiwan back into gear, can ASML follow suit this quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.