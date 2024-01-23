CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,570 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

