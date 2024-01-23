Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) to Issue None Dividend of $16.50 on February 9th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 16.50 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $868.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $834.58 and a 200 day moving average of $720.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $487.22 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

