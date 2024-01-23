Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.59.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

