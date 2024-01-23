Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.