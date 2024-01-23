Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $995,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $293.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.25. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

