Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

