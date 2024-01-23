Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

