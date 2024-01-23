Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Northwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 872,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $171,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 666.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.75. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $444,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

