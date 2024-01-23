Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 24.4 %

NYSE ADM opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

