Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

