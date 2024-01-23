Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,219.12 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.36.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

