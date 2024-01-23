Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $28,399,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

