Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

