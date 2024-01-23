Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

