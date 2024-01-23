Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comcast stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

