Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $209.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.16 and a 12-month high of $211.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

