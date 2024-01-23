Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.