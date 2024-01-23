Contrasting KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) & Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KONE Oyj and Compass Digital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 2 3 1 0 1.83 Compass Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.15 $816.01 million $0.95 24.58 Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KONE Oyj and Compass Digital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Digital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Compass Digital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64% Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Compass Digital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

