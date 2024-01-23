Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.