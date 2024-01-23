CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

