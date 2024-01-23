CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
