CQS New City High Yield (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 28th

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance
Shares of CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 50.67 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £266.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5,110.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.82. CQS New City High Yield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.74 ($0.68).
About CQS New City High Yield
