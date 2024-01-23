CQS New City High Yield (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 28th

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance
Shares of CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 50.67 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.82. CQS New City High Yield has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.74 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of £266.69 million, a PE ratio of 5,110.00 and a beta of 0.48.
About CQS New City High Yield
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CQS New City High Yield
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 top rated Chinese stocks in prime value territory
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Talos Energy Inc. insiders are buying. Should you?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Taiwan back into gear, can ASML follow suit this quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.