Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3286 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

